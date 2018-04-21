There are two seats available on the Belton City Council in the May 5 election, and three candidates are competing for the positions. One incumbent, Guy O’Banion, is facing off against residents Wayne Carpenter and Art Resa. Carpenter has served on the city council several times in the past.
The Herald asked the candidates some questions about the issues Belton is facing.
Question 1: What do you think is the number one concern of Belton residents?
Carpenter: I believe Beltonians are very concerned about property taxes. The city has diligently tried to keep city taxes low and to seek available grants. However, much of the tax burden is driven by the state’s failure to adequately fund our rapidly growing school district.
O’Banion: Concerns vary depending on many variables. I would say taxes and quality growth seem to be the most important. I feel that Council has done a good job prioritizing the needs of the city to maintain a good quality of life and community without raising taxes.
Resa: Protect Belton’s quality of life and neighborhood safety by ensuring Fire Department, EMS and Police Department have the tools to deliver proper service. Also, programs to assist homeowners in maintaining adequate and safe home environments such as Community of One Volunteers.
Question 2: What do you think should be done by the city and the community about growth in Belton?
Carpenter: Growth is certainly going to continue, and we must channel it in a positive manner without destroying our heritage. Belton is blessed with an excellent quality of life, but our growing population challenges us to provide adequate funding for public safety, basic city services and traffic issues.
O’Banion: I think growth is healthy and necessary for the city. The key is to carefully manage growth to insure it is quality, long term and sustainable. As a council we have to be looking 20 to 30 years down the road and not just what makes sense for today.
Resa: Belton can expect to be more crowded by year 2050, thus proper planning to meet adequate housing and street designs to promote traffic flow and safety. Business community will need to be more engaged to attract big box retailers to attract shoppers from surrounding cities.
Question 3: Belton recently approved a redesign of its planned sewer extension, allowing for 30 percent more coverage. If elected, what will you do to further infrastructure improvements?
Carpenter: I support the city’s decision to extend sewer lines to the south and southwest parts of the city. We must identify areas of greatest need and move forward as funding allows. I support the long-range plan to develop the Lake-to-Lake Road, but maintaining our existing roads must remain a priority.
O’Banion: This sewer extension along with upgrades in other areas is an example of managing growth and looking at the long-term health and stability of Belton’s infrastructure. It is extremely important to be as proactive with infrastructure expansion and improvements within the constraints of our budget.
Resa: Support existing projects and encourage incorporation of technologies that will manage and make better use of time, gas, water and electricity in the community. All infrastructure improvements should be planned to meet community needs 10 to 20 years in the future. Planning to meet needs in the future will be a saving.
