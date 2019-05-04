Today is Election Day - your opportunity to choose leaders representing ideas you share.
Voting takes just a few minutes, and you have 12 hours to drop by the polling place near you.
The following area communities and school districts have contested elections: Belton, Central Texas College, Florence, Harker Heights, Kempner, Killeen, Killeen Independent School District, Lampasas, Lampasas Independent School District, Salado and Salado Independent School District.
Tonight, kdhnews.com will post results soon after polls close and update the results as new tallies come in. The Killeen Daily Herald, which runs the website, also will have reporters and digital producers providing Twitter and Facebook Live coverage from candidate gatherings at Killeen City Hall and Killeen Independent School District’s administration building. Join @kdhnews in the conversation with #KDHpolitics in your tweets.
For stories and videos on candidates, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
The Killeen Daily Herald and kdhnews.com will also have stories about the election results.
Here are Election Day polling places. All locations below are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Note that some residents have to vote in their specific precincts.
BELTON
Harris Community Center
401 N. Alexander St., Belton
CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
For Nolanville: Precinct No. 101/111
Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., Nolanville
For Harker Heights: Precincts No. 201/202/111/209
Harker Heights Recreation Center
307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
For Copperas Cove: Precinct No. 101/104/206/207/412/416
CCISD Administrative building, 408 S. Main St.
For Killeen, see listings under KILLEEN
FLORENCE
Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave.
For more Williamson County polling locations, go to: bit.ly/Willvote
HARKER HEIGHTS
City of Harker Heights Recreation Center
307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
KEMPNER
Kempner Fire Dept. Training Center
315 Pecan St., Kempner
KILLEEN
You must vote in your precinct’s location on Election Day. To check the precinct number of your residence, go to the city’s map: bit.ly/KilleenMap.
Precinct No. 106
Fire Station No. 1
3800 Westcliff Road
Precinct No. 109
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
2903 East Rancier
Precinct No. 201/204
Fire Station No. 3
700 Twin Creek Drive
Precinct No. 205
Jackson Professional Learning Center
902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Precinct No. 206/402/409
Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park
1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Precinct No. 207
Copper Mountain Library
3000 South W. S. Young Drive
Precinct No. 203/208/210
Cedar Valley Elementary School
4801 Chantz Drive
Precinct No. 404
Fire Station No. 7
3701 Watercrest Road
Precinct No. 405
Robert M. Shoemaker High School
3302 Clear Creek Road
Precinct No. 406
Central Fire Station
201 S. 28th Street
Precinct No. 401/412/413
Fire Station No. 9
5400 Bunny Trail
Precinct No. 408
Fire Station No. 5
905 W. Jasper Road
Precinct No. 410
Fire Department Support Facility
114 W. Avenue D
KILLEEN ISD
Precinct No. 101/111
Sims Community Center
408 N. 10th St., Nolanville
Precinct No. 106
Fire Station No.1
3800 Westcliff Road, Killeen
Precinct No. 109
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
2903 E. Rancier, Killeen
Precinct No. 201/202/111/209
Harker Heights Rec. Center
307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
Precinct No. 201/204
Fire Station No. 3
700 Twin Creek Drive, Killeen
Precinct No. 205
Jackson Professional Learning Center
902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen
Precinct No. 206/402/409
Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park
1700 E. Stan Schlueter Lp., Killeen
Precinct No. 207
Copper Mountain Branch Library
3000 South W.S. Young Drive, Killeen
Precinct No. 208/210
Cedar Valley Elementary School
4801 Chantz Drive, Killeen
Precinct No. 401/412/413
Fowler Elementary School
4910 Katy Creek Lane, Killeen
Precinct No. 404/110/ Coryell County: 206/311
Fire Station No. 7
3701 Watercrest Road, Killeen
Precinct No. 405
Robert M. Shoemaker High School
3302 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen
Precinct No. 406
Central Fire Station
201 S. 28th St., Killeen
Precinct No. 408
Fire Station No. 5
905 Jasper Drive, Killeen
Precinct No. 410
Killeen Fire Department Support Facility
114 W. Avenue D., Killeen
LAMPASAS
Elections Office
407 S. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Lampasas
SALADO
Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., Salado
SALADO ISD
Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.