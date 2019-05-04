Election 2019 graphic

Today is Election Day - your opportunity to choose leaders representing ideas you share.

Voting takes just a few minutes, and you have 12 hours to drop by the polling place near you.

The following area communities and school districts have contested elections: Belton, Central Texas College, Florence, Harker Heights, Kempner, Killeen, Killeen Independent School District, Lampasas, Lampasas Independent School District, Salado and Salado Independent School District.

Tonight, kdhnews.com will post results soon after polls close and update the results as new tallies come in. The Killeen Daily Herald, which runs the website, also will have reporters and digital producers providing Twitter and Facebook Live coverage from candidate gatherings at Killeen City Hall and Killeen Independent School District’s administration building. Join @kdhnews in the conversation with #KDHpolitics in your tweets.

For stories and videos on candidates, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.

The Killeen Daily Herald and kdhnews.com will also have stories about the election results.

Here are Election Day polling places. All locations below are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Note that some residents have to vote in their specific precincts.

BELTON

Harris Community Center

401 N. Alexander St., Belton

CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE

For Nolanville: Precinct No. 101/111

Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., Nolanville

For Harker Heights: Precincts No. 201/202/111/209

Harker Heights Recreation Center

307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights

For Copperas Cove: Precinct No. 101/104/206/207/412/416

CCISD Administrative building, 408 S. Main St.

For Killeen, see listings under KILLEEN

FLORENCE

Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave.

For more Williamson County polling locations, go to: bit.ly/Willvote

HARKER HEIGHTS

City of Harker Heights Recreation Center

307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights

KEMPNER

Kempner Fire Dept. Training Center

315 Pecan St., Kempner

KILLEEN

You must vote in your precinct’s location on Election Day. To check the precinct number of your residence, go to the city’s map: bit.ly/KilleenMap.

Precinct No. 106

Fire Station No. 1

3800 Westcliff Road

Precinct No. 109

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

2903 East Rancier

Precinct No. 201/204

Fire Station No. 3

700 Twin Creek Drive

Precinct No. 205

Jackson Professional Learning Center

902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive

Precinct No. 206/402/409

Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park

1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Precinct No. 207

Copper Mountain Library

3000 South W. S. Young Drive

Precinct No. 203/208/210

Cedar Valley Elementary School

4801 Chantz Drive

Precinct No. 404

Fire Station No. 7

3701 Watercrest Road

Precinct No. 405

Robert M. Shoemaker High School

3302 Clear Creek Road

Precinct No. 406

Central Fire Station

201 S. 28th Street

Precinct No. 401/412/413

Fire Station No. 9

5400 Bunny Trail

Precinct No. 408

Fire Station No. 5

905 W. Jasper Road

Precinct No. 410

Fire Department Support Facility

114 W. Avenue D

KILLEEN ISD

Precinct No. 101/111

Precinct No. 106

Precinct No. 109

Precinct No. 201/202/111/209

Precinct No. 201/204

Precinct No. 205

Precinct No. 206/402/409

Precinct No. 207

Precinct No. 208/210

Precinct No. 401/412/413

Fowler Elementary School

4910 Katy Creek Lane, Killeen

Precinct No. 404/110/ Coryell County: 206/311

Precinct No. 405

Precinct No. 406

Precinct No. 408

Precinct No. 410

LAMPASAS

Elections Office

407 S. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Lampasas

SALADO

Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., Salado

SALADO ISD

Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.

