Two political forums scheduled Monday evening give Killeen-area residents another chance to meet candidates for the school board and City Council election May 4.
Candidates running for the Killeen ISD board will address the public at a forum at Douse Community Center at 1002 Jefferies Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday; and The Village Political Candidate Forum at 324 East Avenue D from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday will feature City Council candidates running for Districts 2, 3 and 4.
The contestants for the school district are as follows:
Lan Carter and Shelley Wells are competing for place 1. Susan Jones and Rev. David Michael Jones are running for place 2. Stanley Golaboff, Robert People and Corbett Lawler are all running for place 3.
Brett Williams is uncontested for place 5.
There will also be a voter registration table set up, according to TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the local chapter of the NAACP.
The event is sponsored by the local chapter of the NAACP in conjunction with VFW post 9191, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Mu Theta Omega Chapter, Nubia Court 190, Divine Glory #3, Order of the Eastern Stars and Order of the Golden Circle, Driver-Moultrie said.
Candidates for the City Council seats are: Will Baumgartner, Debbie Nash-King and Mellisa Brown competing for District 2.
Jim Kilpatrick, Tolly James Jr. and Sandra Blankenship are running for District 3.
Brockley King Moore and Steve Harris are both on the ballot for District 4.
“They will all have a chance to speak,” said JoAnn Foster, director of civic engagement for The Village United. “Each one of them will have a chance to introduce themselves and answer the questions we’ve come up with.”
The forum for these candidates is hosted by The Village United and Texas Black Pages.
To register for the free event, visit texasblackpage.eventbrite.com.
To submit questions for the candidates to answer, email villageunited254@gmail.com
Early voting is open April 22 through April 30, before election day for both races May 4.
