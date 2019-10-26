COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove Place 7 City Council candidate Jack Smith seemed to enjoy his second time sitting before a crowd during a political forum a bit more than his first.
“I wasn’t as nervous at this one, because I’d gone through the process once,” Smith said Saturday afternoon. “This one was a great event. I thought the turnout was good. I think everyone should have come to it.”
“This one” was the candidate forum held at Copperas Cove VFW Post 8577 Saturday afternoon. Eight of the 10 declared City Council candidates were there, with only Place 4 candidate Benjamin Beck and Place 5 candidate Gary Kent absent. Three of the four CCISD Board of Trustees candidates were also present, with only Place 3 incumbent Mike Wilburn unable to attend.
Each candidate received 3 minutes to introduce themselves to the audience of about three-dozen people. The group was a mix of candidates’ family members and supporters, VFW members and interested members of the public. Each candidate quickly reviewed their personal histories and reasons for running.
Place 3 candidate Dario Eubank talked about choosing Copperas Cove because its school system was better for his family’s needs after leaving the Army in 2017, and how he wanted better planning, communication and transparency from the city government. Place 3 candidate Jayme Sigler talked about being a single mother concerned about a lack of sidewalks as well as the need for council members to listen to the public more. Place 3 incumbent Councilman Dan Yancey spoke of his years of experience in banking and public service, and his desire to continue to work hard to make Copperas Cove the best place to live in the area.
Place 4 candidate Matt Russell emphasized leadership, saying he had the leadership skills to take the council in the right direction to prepare it for the future. Place 4 incumbent Councilman Jay Manning talked about how representative government is about people who do their homework and vote their conscience, something he said he has done as a council member.
Place 5 candidate Dianne Campbell stressed her long ties to the community, her financial and business experience and her service in organizations such as the Economic Development Corporation.
Place 7 candidate Jack Smith also stressed his family and business ties to Copperas Cove as well as his volunteer work for various civic and business groups, saying if he were elected he would always look at the facts and vote what he felt was the best for Copperas Cove. Place 7 candidate Terri Deans talked about how she, her husband and children have thrived in Copperas Cove and never intend to leave. She also said it was time to move past some “black eyes” the city has taken recently and to elect people with new ideas and put those ideas in motion.
Cove ISD
Copperas Cove school board Place 5 candidate Harry L. Byrd expressed his desire to see teachers and staff compete against standards rather than each other, to help reach success and build a stronger America. Place 5 candidate Jeff Gorres mentioned his concern that too many talented staff members are leaving the CCISD, and said the district must do more to address staff concerns and take care of people who educate the children of Copperas Cove.
The forum’s format was a bit looser than that used at the Chamber of Commerce forum earlier this month. Audience members asked a question, and sometimes follow-up or clarifying questions were also asked before each candidate responded to the first question.
Also, because of the number of people on the dais at the event, the City Council candidates were only able to answer five questions during the event, while the CCISD candidates only fielded one. The first question from the audience came from someone who wondered who was running in which races. With the consent of the other candidates, Yancey answered the City Council part of the question, while Joan Manning, who is running unopposed as the school board president, dealt with the CCISD portion.
The second question came from John Gallen, who is a member of the Copperas Cove Historial Society. He asked the candidates if they supported the idea of renovating the Allin House and using it as a historic site.
The eight council candidates were all supportive of the idea. Russell pointed out that the house, built in 1913 and located in the 500 block of Main Street, is currently for sale and said that should never happen in Copperas Cove.
Jay Manning drew what might have been the biggest reaction from the crowd when he responded to a remark by Russell. As in the first forum, Russell joked that Jay Manning was old enough to have been seen cattle drives through the streets of Cove as a child. Manning responded by saying, “The next thing Matt will be telling you is that I built the house,” provoking a long, loud burst of laughter from those in the room.
However, the next question prompted disagreement and some confusion. Former Councilman James Pierce asked about the length and transparency of the recent search for a city manager, a position left open for 17 months after former City Manager Andrea Gardner resigned in 2018. Ryan Haverlah served as interim city manager until being offered a contract to become the permanent city manager in July. Pierce wanted to know why there weren’t updates about the search, and why the City Council didn’t identify the finalists for the position, as the city of Killeen did just this week as part of its city manager search.
The question left Sigler confused, and she struggled to make some type of answer. Deans stood and pointed out that the question might be better left to the incumbents on the panel, though she pointed out that both she and Sigler believed in more transparency overall. From there, Yancey pointed out that the council was carrying out a process recommended by search firm SGR. and said a citizen’s council with some input into the process might be a good idea the next time a city manager search was needed.
Former councilman Russell again identified leadership as an issue, noting he was off the council by the time the search began. He then said there were other issues that played a factor in the search that probably shouldn’t be talked about in an open forum. When voices in the crowd asked him for transparency, he said there was a delay in hiring Haverlah because Haverlah was hired by Gardner, and that the “old City Council didn’t like” Gardner.
Manning immediately disagreed with Russell, saying the city deserved a search that considered numerous candidates to see who rose to the top. He also said that he did have concerns about previous councils hiring from within in previous situations, and he voiced them when Gardner stepped down. Manning added that those outside candidates for any position often can’t publicize the fact they are interviewing for a new job, fearing what could happen if their current employer found out.
CCISD candidates Manning, Byrd and Gorres only received one direct question from the crowd. A woman asked them if they should be getting their board agenda packets earlier, since it seemed to her that getting them on a Monday and then deciding on each item the next day was too short a time for research and consideration. Joan Manning responded that the school board usually received their packets on the Thursday afternoon before the next meeting, giving each trustee some time to do homework before the scheduled Monday workshop. She said the workshop also gave board members a place to ask additional questions before the regular meeting the next day.
Byrd agreeed that the school board couldn’t make reasonable decisions in just 24 hours. But he went on to expand his remarks to call on parents and teachers to be a “good team” in working toward district goals and to say that the CCISD was blessed by the strength of its schools and superintendent.
Gorres said he’d like to see the agenda packet earlier and have more time to do research and ask questions about actions that need to be taken by the board.
Early voting will continue next week, wrapping up on Friday. Election Day is Nov. 5.
