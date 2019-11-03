Two seats are up for grabs on the Gatesville Independent School District board for Election Day on Tuesday.
Two incumbents, Cheyenne Kizer and Mary Anne Leib, along with one new candidate who has served on the board before, Brenda Byrom, are battling for those two seats.
The two candidates who receive the most votes will win the two seats on the school board. Also on the ballot for Gatesville ISD is a $9.9 million bond issue to renovate Gatesville High School.
Bond Info
GISD officials said the Gatesville High School renovation would include the following, if it is approved:
New cafeteria and kitchen
A main entrance, security vestibule and administration office
Classrooms, a science lab and collaboration spaces
A media library
Outdoor CTE and learning courtyard
Outdoor pavilion and commons area
According to Barrett Pollard, the superintendent of Gatesville ISD, if the bond is passed, the total tax rate for the district will rise from around $1.17 per $100 valuation to around $1.19 per $100 valuation. That would be an estimated $112.56 per year for a house with an estimated value of $125,000 after exemptions.
Pollard spoke about why the bond is needed.
“The main emphasis behind the bond and the major high school renovation is school safety,” Pollard said.
Students currently have to travel to portable buildings for class, according to Pollard. The portion of the high school that would be renovated was built in 1955. Pollard said he estimates that with the renovations the high school could be used for three to four more decades.
BOARD CANDIDATES
Byrom is the only one of the three candidates who is not an incumbent. Byrom, however, has served on the school board before. She served for nine years before taking a hiatus.
Kizer is just now finishing her first term on the Gatesville ISD school board. She is a parent of two students in the school district, and she and her husband graduated from Gatesville High School.
Leib has been on the school board since 2004 and is running for another term in November.
Residents can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday anywhere in Coryell County. The Gatesville polling locations are:
The Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop
The Turnersville Community Center, 8115 Farm to Market 182

