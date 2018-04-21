There is one contested seat up for grabs in Lampasas this election, and two political newcomers are vying for the position. Catherine Kuehne and T.J. Wright are running for the Lampasas City Council Place 4 seat. Both candidates spoke to the Herald about some of the issues they feel Lampasas is facing, as well as shared ideas on Lampasas growth.
QUESTION 1: What do you think is the No. 1 issue affecting the residents of Lampasas?
Kuehne: If I had to pick one issue, it would be our internet access. The town has lost internet and cell service four times or so over the last year due to construction cutting the main ATT line from the south. This not only caused businesses to lose income, but it was detrimental to the 911 services in the area. We as a society have become dependent on internet and cell access for everyday life. The city is working diligently to make sure that this does not happen again — whether it be new alternatives internet providers or that ATT bring in a line from the north so that traffic can be diverted if a line is cut.
Wright: ISP (Internet Service Provider) and Infrastructure Redundancy. We need to have a redundant internet service. Not only does it hurt local business when we lose service, but it also hinders those like myself that work remotely (in Lampasas) but I have customers that work in Austin and they can’t reach me. I am one of the many that this affects. This isn’t just an issue that puts businesses at risk, it also puts us at risk in regards to emergency services.
QUESTION 2: What do you think should be done by the city and the community about growth in Lampasas?
Kuehne: Lampasas is growing, which is a good thing, but we have to be ready for the growth. I think the city has done a good job in anticipating growth and working on our infrastructure.
Wright: There is growth happening in Lampasas currently. As a city with two major highways crossing through, growth will come natural. We have to be selective and maintain a healthy growth as a community. We already have good schools and affordable housing. We have many people that commute to work in Austin currently (including myself). We have the ingredients for a wildfire of growth, but we need to do it in a conservative and smart manner.
QUESTION 3: Water quality is an ongoing concern for people living in cities, both locally and nationally. Do you think Lampasas has an issue with it’s drinking water? If so, what do you think should be done to resolve the issue? If not, what do you think should be done to ensure water quality is maintained?
Kuehne: Lampasas has good water quality. The city has done a good job in upgrading our systems and lines over the past few years. Lampasas has recently invested in a new S.C.A.D.A system, which allows them to check water quality and levels at multiple locations in real time. They are also working to eliminate the dead end lines as they upgrade and expand.
Wright: Our city does a pretty good job of monitoring our water. They are under a magnifying glass due to all the required regulations. It is always in the best interest for a city to continue finding ways to perfect our drinking water.
