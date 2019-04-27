If you want to have a say in who rules your city or school district, you have three days of voting opportunities remaining.
Early voting in the May 4 election continues Monday and Tuesday. Election Day is Saturday. For early voting, you can go to one of the centers holding your election. On Election Day, you need to go to your polling place.
The following area communities and school districts have contested elections. They are: Belton, Central Texas College, Florence, Harker Heights, Kempner, Killeen, Killeen Independent School District, Lampasas, Lampasas Independent School District, Salado and Salado Independent School District.
The Herald has published information about candidates and issues in an e-edition of its Election Guide at kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics. The Center for Politics site also contains candidate profiles, candidate videos and stories about candidates and elections.
Here are the polling places for early voting.
BELTON
City Hall (Conference Room)
333 Water St.
April 29-30: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
Early voting will be conducted at locations established by the respective cities that lie within the boundaries of the District as listed below:
Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen
Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
Lions Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
Killeen ISD Central Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen
Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
FLORENCE
April 29 and April 30 - 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Williamson County Inner Loop Annex, 301 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown
Georgetown Technology Building, 603 Lakeway Drive, Georgetown
Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way, Georgetown
Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad St., Building 2, Round Rock
Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock
Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Road, Round Rock
Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, 201 N. Brushy St., Leander
Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park
Cedar Park Randalls, 1400 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
Hutto City Hall, 500 W. Live Oak St., Hutto
Taylor City Hall, 400 Porter St., Taylor
Harker Heights City Council
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing
April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 30: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KEMPNER
Elections Administration Office
407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
April 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
April 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
KILLEEN CITY COUNCIL
April 29 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.
Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Killeen ISD Administration Building, 200 N. WS Young Drive (open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all days)
KISD
Killeen ISD Central Administration Bldg., 200 North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Early voting will also be conducted at locations established by the respective cities that lie within the boundaries of the District as listed below:
Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen
Gilmore Senior Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
Killeen Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
LAMPASAS AND LISD
Elections Administration Office
407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
April 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
April 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
SALADO and SISD
Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
April 29: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
April 30: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
