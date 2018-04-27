Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, has recommended two increases for water and wastewater rates.
Garrett recommended a 1 cent tax increase on the water side, which would net an additional $112,000. The rate would be up from 65 cents per 1,000 gallons to 66 cents per 1,000 gallons.
In addition, he recommended a 4 cent tax increase on the wastewater side, which would net an additional $188,000. The rate would be up from 84 cents per 1,000 gallons to 89 cents per 1,000 gallons.
“The biggest drivers regarding the increase is an increase in chemical cost and electricity,” Garrett said. “The wastewater flows are near 1999 flow rates, meaning it takes more unit cost to cover expenses than previous years.”
The board will act on the recommended rates at the September board meeting, Garrett said.
