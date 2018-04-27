Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, released daily early voting tallies Friday afternoon.
Up until Friday, daily totals have not been disclosed.
“Since it appears all of the other local entities are sharing their early voting daily totals, we will follow suit,” Garrett told the Herald Friday.
Garrett said 97 ballots were cast in early voting Friday.
The district has not released daily early voting counts, limiting the public’s insight into how many early ballots are being cast.
The board of directors election is the district’s first in 24 years, and voting hours were limited to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sam Taylor, communications director with the Texas Secretary of State, said voting tallies for each day are required to be updated daily, and information for both the in-person and by-mail rosters “shall be made available for public inspection not later than the day the early voting clerk receives a ballot by mail,” according to Section 87 of the Texas Election Code.
“Our office always makes those available,” Taylor said referring to the Secretary of State’s office. “That is public information that should be available.”
WCID No. 1 had not given any daily voter numbers to the public, and election proctors refused to disclose numbers earlier this week.
A counter in the ballot deposit box had not been covered on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing voters to see for themselves the number of early voters so far that day and to ensure their ballots were counted.
Thursday, voters at the only polling site were unable to see if their ballots were received or the number of residents who had cast a ballot. A piece of white paper was taped over the machine’s counter.
Also in the Texas Election Code under Section 61, a presiding judge is obligated to write a notice of the total number of voters who have voted in the precinct. The notice must be posted at an outside door through which a voter may enter the building in which the polling place is located, according to the code.
Garrett said last week the district would release a total of early voting figures to the Herald after polls close on Election Day, but not before. He said he understood Section 61 pertained to Election Day on May 5, and not early voting.
Taylor said Section 61 includes early voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.