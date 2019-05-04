John Wilkerson received the most votes in Kempner’s only contested election race and will be the Place III city councilman.
In unofficial election results Saturday night, Wilkerson’s name was marked on 29 ballots, giving him nearly 66% of the vote.
Incumbent Bob Crane received 15 votes.
When reached for comment, Wilkerson said he was honored that “a majority of the citizens who came out to vote put their trust in me to take care of their needs at City Hall.”
Wilkerson said his top priority on the Kempner City Council would be more transparency and more ease of access to government in Kempner.
Bob Crane was not available for comment Saturday night.
Three positions were unopposed in Saturday’s election.
Keith L. Harvey faced no opposition in the mayor’s race, while Don Casper and Mack K. Ruszkiewicz ran unopposed for the Place II and Place IV seats, respectively.
In a special election, a proposition to reauthorize a local sales and use tax was approved.
The tax, which equaled one-fourth of one percent, was designed to provide funds for the maintenance and repair of city streets.
Thirty-five voters approved the proposition, while 11 opposed it.
All results are unofficial until a vote canvass is conducted by the city council.
