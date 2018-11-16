Brayden Chase broke out in song when he entered the Copperas Cove Fire Department for the open house event. After all, he dressed as a firefighter for Halloween this year. So, he was definitely in his element.
The rambunctious 7-year-old attends Clements/Parsons Elementary School and you can often find him giving away hugs to the teachers as he enters the school.
He loves going to school and as a first-grader, is just learning to read.
As the reigning Little Mister Five Hills titleholder, Brayden wants other children to love reading as much as he does.
In partnership with H-E-B Copperas Cove, Brayden has been in touch with Santa Claus himself and is hosting Storytime with Santa on Dec. 15 as his community service project.
“I want kids to have books to read so they can learn and I hope everyone can get a book for Christmas,” Brayden said.
Copperas Cove ISD students from prekindergarten through junior high will be invited to the event through their campus Communities in Schools representative.
Brayden entered the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant after watching his sister enjoy a year full of fun opportunities as one of the titleholders and tagging along to many events as her brother.
Brayden’s mother, Elizabeth Chase, said the new experience was a true benefit to her son.
“It was his first time being on stage in front of people. He practiced walking and smiling but became nervous on stage during the pageant,” Chase said.
“Although he didn’t win in March, he still attended many events and volunteered with his sisters and the other royalty throughout their reign. He was so excited to be asked to take over as the reigning Little Mister Five Hills after the winner moved to Pennsylvania.”
Brayden enjoys playing baseball and has played T-ball for the city league for the past two years. He will be starting machine pitch 8U in the spring.
Brayden enjoys building and designing Lego creations. Brayden has a love for trains and a big train layout tops his Christmas list.
