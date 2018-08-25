COPPERAS COVE – Advance Auto Parts donated water and its parking lot to Copperas Cove High School cheerleaders’ car wash on Saturday. Cove cheerleaders washed cars in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store on Business 190, raising hundreds of dollars.
“Funds are used for several different things … We help with travel, meals and we pay for the banquet at the end of the year,” said Jodi Anderson, a booster club member.
Usually, the booster club runs a car wash at Advance Auto Parts in June, July and August, raising $500-$700 at each one. Due to multiple fires in July, the club may host one more car wash in September or October.
