Retired navy Cmdr. Cynthia E. Davis

Army Technician 4 William J. Dean

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Adrienne M. Evans-Quickley

Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Fountain

Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jackeline Fountain

Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Gonzalo Garza

Retired Marine 1st Sgt. Jerry L. Kovar

Sgt. Martin Palmer, U.S. Army Reserve

Retired Army Maj. W.C. “Pat” Patterson

Retired Lt. Col. Julian A. Roadman, U.S. Army Air Corps

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.