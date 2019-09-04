The City of Copperas Cove is now accepting applications for candidates for the Place 7 city council seat.
Applications will accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 26. Candidate packets are available at the city secretary’s office at 914 S. Main St. in Copperas Cove, or can be found online at http://www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/election_information/. Questions about candidate packets or filing a candidate application should be directed to City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or by calling 254-547-4221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.