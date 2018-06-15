A trio of athletes represented Copperas Cove one final time last weekend by taking part in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star events.
On Friday evening, Bulldawgs standout pitcher Cameron Johnson took part in the Victory Bowl baseball game, helping the Red team to an 8-6 win at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field.
Copperas Cove head baseball coach Dusty Brittain helped oversee the Red team’s victory.
Competing simultaneously, the Victory Bowl softball game was held at UMHB’s Dee Dillon Field, where the Lady Bulldawgs’ Addison Cook went 2 of 2 with a RBI and run scored for the Red team. It was not enough to avoid a 7-4 loss to the Blue team.
In the Victory Bowl football game Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium, Bulldawgs receiver Bryce Ranes caught seven passes for 115 yards, helping the Blue team won 27-26.
Additionally, Copperas Cove cheerleader Carleigh Ross participated as a member of the Red team.
The Victory Bowl rosters are comprised of recently graduated seniors from Central Texas.
BASEBALL
Johnson was named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Team on Monday. He was a third-team selection.
For the season, Johnson allowed just 28 hits and 25 runs in 60.2 innings of work, and he struck out 103 batters.
7-ON-7
The Bulldawgs won, lost and tied in the second week of the Copperas Cove Passing League on Monday in Belton.
The Bulldawgs opened with a 14-7 loss to Cameron Yoe, then bounced back to beat Temple 19-14. Copperas Cove’s final game was a 13-13 draw with Belton, which went 3-0 last week.
Copperas Cove went 0-3 last week.
The Bulldawgs also competed in Belton’s Lone Star Shootout and sent a team to participate in the Abilene state qualifying tournament.
At Abilene, Temple topped Copperas Cove 39-20 in the final round to secure a berth in the upcoming state tournament, and at Belton, the Bulldawgs went 2-3 in pool play before being eliminated by Elgin, 43-18, in the consolation semifinals.
The Bulldawgs will take part in the Austin Westlake state qualifying tournament today, beginning at 9 a.m. The top three finishers will qualify for the state tournament.
Copperas Cove will compete in a pool with Alamo Heights, Cedar Park and Austin Anderson.
SOFTBALL CAMP
The Lady Bulldawgs softball camp is set to start Monday and will conclude Thursday.
Instructed by Copperas Cove’s coaching staff, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. It is open to all incoming third- through ninth-graders.
The focus of the camp is to improve fundamental skills, including hitting, fielding, throwing and base running.
Cost is $50 and includes a T-shirt. The price is discounted to $35 for school employees and for families with two of more children attending.
For more information, call 254-547-4111.
