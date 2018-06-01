With the unofficial start of summer, temperatures in the 90s made a dip in the City Park pool most welcome over the holiday weekend.
The pool opened for the three days, and will open for the summer Saturday. The pool at South Park will also open for the season Saturday.
On Saturday, Tammy Barrett brought her daughters, Leslie, 4, and Jaimie, 7, and her sister, Madison Macumber, 10, to swim at City Pool.
“I’m so excited for the pool,” Leslie Barrett said.
“She’s been driving me bonkers waiting for this,” Tammy Barrett said with a laugh.
The girls eagerly jumped into the water wearing their goggles and shot down the slide, as did Connor Eby, 8.
Pool staff are excited about the summer season, with pool parties booked most weekends in June.
City Park pool is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday; it is closed Mondays.
South Park pool is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Monday; it it closed Tuesdays.
Daily pool admission fees are $3.25 for residents aged 2 to 49, and $5.25 for nonresidents. Seniors aged 50 to 64 at $2.25. Seniors older than 65 and children under 2 are free.
Swimming lessons start Monday.
More information is at the Parks and Recreation website: www.ccpard.com.
