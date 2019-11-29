A bright light has turned on once again for the holiday season as the Blue Santa of Cove organization held their kickoff party during the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce’s monthly mixer on Nov. 14. The event was a chance to come together for a great cause.

The even featured a visit from Blue Santa, while toys were donated into big boxes by local area businesses. Those businesses were able to take boxes back with them so that their patrons can make toy donations. Great food was provided by Raising Cane’s, Chick Fil-A, and Jersey Mike’s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.