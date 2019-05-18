A boil water notice issued because of a broken water line in Copperas Cove has been lifted.
Public Information Officer Kevin Keller said Saturday that water samples taken in the affected areas have come back clear, allowing the city to lift the boil water advisory.
The notice was issued yesterday after a water line broke near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Homes and businesses on Park, Cummings, Pecan and Magnolia avenues; Cottonwood and Sycamore drives; and the Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy were affected.
