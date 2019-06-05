A boil water notice issued Monday has been lifted by the City of Copperas Cove.
Public Information Office Kevin Keller said in a press release that written notices lifting the boil water order were being hand delivered to affected households in the Oak Hill Drive and Deer Flat area Wednesday afternoon .
The notice was issued Monday after a water main break and pressure loss in that area. The Texas Department of Environmental Quality required the boil water notice to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.