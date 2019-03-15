Easter Egg Round Up announced
The City of Copperas Cove and the Tourism Department invite the public to attend the 2019 Easter Egg Round Up on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the City Park, located at 1206 W. Avenue B. This is a free event for children 10 years of age and younger. There will also be one adaptive hunt, for any child 0-18 years of age, with a physical or mental disability. A prize will be awarded to each age group for finding the golden ticket.
The event will be divided into three age categories, plus an adaptive category, as follows:
0-3 years of age on Field 1, 8:45 a.m. Line up, 9 a.m. Hunt
4-6 years of age on Field 2, 9 a.m. Line up, 9:15 a.m. Hunt
7-10 years of age on Field 3, 9:15 a.m. Line up, 9:30 a.m. Hunt
Adaptive, 0-18 years of age, on Field 1, 9:30 a.m. Line up, 9:45 a.m. Hunt
Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Questions may be directed to Parks and Recreation at 254-542-2719.
Waterway clean-up approaches
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host a waterway clean-up event on Saturday, March 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. All interested volunteers should meet in the Copperas Cove City Library parking lot, 501 S. Main St., for assignments. Supplies, breakfast, water and t-shirts will be provided to all participants.
For further information or questions, contact Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at kccb@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4242.
Herald staff
Boots and Buckles gala set for April
The Copperas Cove Education Foundation will hold its annual Boots and Buckles gala April 6, in which Copperas Cove alumni are inducted into the Hall of Honor.
The event will be at the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Alumni Joan Manning and Keith Turner will be honored.
Tickets for the gala are $50 and available at the CCISD Administration Office, or from any board member.
Herald staff
