Solid Waste Transfer Station hours extended
The City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has extended normal operating hours and will be open on Saturday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Transfer Station, located at 2605 South Farm-to-Market 116, has extended the hours to assist customers unable to dump during traditional weekday hours. All standard rates and regulations will remain in effect during this single day event.
For additional information, contact the Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242.
Herald staff report
Waterway clean-up approaches
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host a waterway clean-up event on Saturday, March 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. All interested volunteers should meet in the Copperas Cove City Library parking lot, 501 S. Main St., for assignments. Supplies, breakfast, water and t-shirts will be provided to all participants.
For further information or questions, contact Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at kccb@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4242.
Herald staff report
Boots and Buckles gala set for April
The Copperas Cove Education Foundation will hold its annual Boots and Buckles gala April 6, in which Copperas Cove
alumni are inducted into the Hall of Honor.
The event will be at the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Alumni Joan Manning and Keith Turner will be honored.
Tickets for the gala are $50 and available at the CCISD Administration Office, or from any board member.
Herald staff report
