COPPERAS COVE – Joe Brown is stepping down as the director of the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department.
In an email sent out by the Parks and Recreation Department Thursday, Brown announced that he had submitted his resignation and that his last day would be May 10.
Brown said in the email that it was hard to put into words how much it has meant to him to spend nearly four years as the head of the Parks and Recreation Department.
“I have truly enjoyed the time here in Copperas Cove,” Brown said in the email. “Thank you for the opportunity, and thank you for the trust and patience in ‘the process.’”
Brown added that he felt he was leaving the department in better shape than it was when he arrived in 2015.
City of Copperas Cove Public Information Officer Kevin Keller said Friday that Brown’s resignation was a personnel matter and that the city would not be commenting on it.
Copperas Cove Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey also declined comment.
Brown did not respond to a request to discuss his future plans.
