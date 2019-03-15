The Bulldawgs remained undefeated in District 12-6A on Tuesday, defeating visiting Ellison 6-5 in 10 innings after Jacob Wagner recorded the game-winning run on a wild pitch.
Copperas Cove (9-7-1, 3-0) trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the 10th inning.
Nick Izquierdo had a pair of RBIs for the Bulldawgs, while Copperas Cove starting pitcher Josh Ropple recorded six strikeouts in six innings of work.
With the win, the Bulldawgs sit half a game behind Belton (4-0) for first place in the district standings, while Temple (3-1) is third and Ellison and Waco Midway are tied for fourth with identical 2-1 records. Harker Heights (2-2), Killeen (0-3), Shoemaker (0-4) and Waco (0-4) round out the standings.
With spring break affecting teams’ schedules, Copperas Cove played at Midway on Thursday, but a final score was not available. The Bulldawgs host Temple tonight at 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs earned a 7-6 victory against Harker Heights on Monday before losing 5-2 at Shoemaker on Tuesday.
The outcomes positioned Copperas Cove (13-11, 4-3) into a two-way tie with Temple in the district standings. Belton and Midway each hold a share of the district lead with matching 7-0 records, while Shoemaker (5-2) follows. Harker Heights (3-4), Killeen (1-6), Waco (1-6) and Ellison (0-8) round out the standings.
Due to spring break, the Lady Bulldawgs will not play again until Tuesday, when they host Temple at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
After playing to a 1-1 tie, the Bulldawgs suffered a 5-3 shootout loss at Harker Heights last week.
Jaylin Smith recorded Copperas Cove’s lone goal in regulation.
With the victory, the Knights clinched the district’s final playoff berth, joining Belton, Midway and Waco in the postseason.
The Bulldawgs (2-10-2) did not play this week because of spring break, but they are set to host Shoemaker on Tuesday before closing their season at Temple on March 22.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Bulldawgs lost a shootout against Harker Heights last week after playing the Lady Knights to a 1-1 tie in regulation.
Copperas Cove returns to action Tuesday, when they travel to play Shoemaker at 7 p.m. The Lady Bulldawgs conclude their regular-season schedule March 22 against at Temple.
TRACK & FIELD
The Bulldawgs scored 58 points to place fifth, and the Lady Bulldawgs (36) finished eighth at last week’s Killeen ISD Relays.
In the boys division, Ellison won the meet with 158.5 points — 45.4 more than second-place Shoemaker. Harker Heights (96) rounded out the top three, while Killeen (91), Copperas Cove, Round Rock Cedar Ridge (44.5), Del Valle (36), Manor (12) and Gatesville (10) completed the standings.
The Lady Eagles won the team championship with 139 points, narrowly edging Harker Heights (130) for the title. Cedar Ridge (95), Shoemaker (61), Killeen (45), Del Valle (44) and Manor (40) rounded out the top seven.
The Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs return to competition, when they travel to take part in the Joshua Relays.
POWERLIFTING
Alyssa Wright, Maddison Sheumaker, Alisha Donnatien, Alexxis Smith and Alyssa Arnold are each set to compete in the Saturday’s state meet at Waco’s Extraco Events Center. The meet begins at 8 a.m.
