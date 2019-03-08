The Bulldawgs exploded for a combined 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure a 12-2 run-rule victory at Harker Heights on Wednesday.
Postponed a day due to extremely cold temperatures, Copperas Cove did not take long to heat up, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first inning.
The Knights tied the score 2-2 after scoring a run in the second inning and another in the fourth, but the deadlock would not last as the Bulldawgs posted five runs in each of the next two innings to earn the win.
Rusty Cochran was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Copperas Cove, and teammate Justin Velesky was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Michael Goudeau, Colby Jost, Josh Ropple, Nick Izquierdo and Cam Petet each had a hit for the Bulldawgs.
Ropple collected the pitching victory, striking out five batters.
With the win, Copperas Cove improves to 2-0 in District 12-6A. The Bulldawgs resume district play Tuesday, hosting Ellison at 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs cruised to a district victory Wednesday, defeating Waco 17-2 in three innings on the road.
The game was postponed a day due to frigid conditions.
With the win, Copperas Cove improves to 12-9 overall and 3-1 in district.
The Lady Bulldawgs host Harker Heights at 2 p.m. on Monday and play at Shoemaker at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
POWERLIFTING
The Lady Bulldawgs brought 10 lifters to the regional meet in Del Valle on Saturday and several qualified for the upcoming state meet.
Alyssa Arnold placed won the regional title in her weight class with a total of 1,290 pounds.
In the Division I (5A-6A) regional, she dominated the 259-plus division, winning by 250 pounds. All of her lifts led the field by at least 40 pounds, and she was among the lightest lifters in her division.
Arnold squatted 540 pounds, benched 300 and deadlifted 450 pounds.
Alyssa Wright earned a spot with a total of 725 pounds in her weight class, finishing sixth in the region and fifth in Class 6A.
With a total lift of 780 pounds, Maddison Shumaker was second among Class 6A lifters and sixth overall in the region in her weight class.
Alisha Donnatien posted a total of 770 pounds, which was second among Class 6A lifters and ninth overall in the region for her weight class.
Alexxis Smith lifted a total of 780 pounds to place second in Class 6A and sixth in the region.
Also competing at the regional meet were Alyssa Marmolejo, Athena Aviles, Emily Cason, Arianna Eseroma and Jiya Edwards.
The state meet will be held March 16 at Waco’s Extraco Events Center.
BOYS SOCCER
After having a bye Tuesday, the Bulldawgs return to district competition tonight, traveling to play Harker Heights at 8 p.m.
The Knights (7-3-4, 26 points) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory, while Copperas Cove (2-10-1, 7 points) is playing for pride.
GIRLS SOCCER
At Bulldawg Stadium, Haven Stevenson scored the lone goal as the Lady Bulldawgs defeated Salado 1-0 in a matchup of teams on a bye from their respective districts.
Adora Lumpkin assisted on the goal.
Copperas Cove returns to district play at Bulldawg Stadium tonight for a match against Harker Heights.
The Lady Bulldawgs (5-8, 15 points) are fighting with Ellison (6-6-2, 22 points) and Waco (6-6-1, 19 points) for the district’s final playoff berth. Belton, Midway and Temple have already claimed spots, and the Lady Knights (3-9-1, 10 points) are eliminated from postseason contention.
