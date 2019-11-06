COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove school board candidates Harry L. Byrd and Jeff Gorres still have a bit of waiting to do before there can be a final determination of who won their Place 5 Trustee race.

Unofficial results from Coryell County Tuesday night showed that Byrd had received 1,078 votes to Gorres 1,076. However, Bell County Precinct 401 also votes in the Copperas Cove Independent School District race because students from that part of the county attend Copperas Cove schools. When those votes were added in, Gorres and Byrd had switched places. Gorres currently has 1,146 votes to Byrd’s 1,143.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.