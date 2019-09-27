COPPERAS COVE – Two candidates will run in a special election to fill the Place 7 city council seat in Copperas Cove.
Copperas Cove Public Information Office Kevin Keller said Thursday that the filing deadline for candidates for the Place 7 council seat had passed without any additional candidates turning in applications. Jack Smith and Theresa Deans submitted their applications on the first day of the filing period and will face-off against each other for the Place 7 seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.