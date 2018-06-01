With the planned opening of new buildings set for this summer, two projects in the Copperas Cove Independent School District are progressing.
The new sign for the administrative offices on South Main Street was installed May 25.
The former National United Bank building has been totally renovated on the inside to provide office space for administrators and some departments.
The new transportation facility on Summers Road is also well on its way toward completion.
The office structure is completely enclosed and fences were installed around the area where buses will be parked and undergo maintenance.
Ceremonies to officially open both facilities will be announced in the weeks to come.
