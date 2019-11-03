COPPERAS COVE — The one contested seat in this year’s Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees election features candidates who have already faced each other once before.

Former Trustee Harry L. Byrd will face former board candidate Jeff Gorres to succeed Bob Weiss, who is not running for reelection. Byrd held the Place 2 Trustee position and was running for reelection last year against Gorres, Shameria Ann Davis and Joseph Leary. Davis won the election with nearly 40% of the vote, followed by Byrd with just over 21% and Gorres with nearly 20%.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.