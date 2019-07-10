COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School District is trying to fill dozens of positions before students return to school next month and hope a job fair held Wednesday helped get them closer to being fully staffed.
“We’re looking for everything from auxiliary staff...(to) instruction aides and, of course, teachers,” CCISD Human Resources Director Kayleen Love said yesterday. “We’re always looking for good quality people to come to Cove, it’s a great place to be.”
Love said the turnout during the first hour of the job fair was “very pleasing,” with several hiring supervisors expressing an interest in candidates for various positions. Love said the hours of the event were set up so that people getting off work at 5 p.m. would also have time to take part in the job fair.
Love credited posts to social media sites like Facebook for generating interest and applications for the school district.
Applicant Brittany Adkins, who is in the military, said she saw one of those posts and decided to apply with the school district.
“I’m active duty and my husband’s active duty, too,” Adkins said. “I’m getting my bachelor’s in May, so I just want to get my foot in the door in the education system...and eventually become a teacher.”
Those interested in a position with CCISD still can apply, even if they didn’t attend the job fair.
“We always have a very active vacancy (area) on our district website,” Love said. “Anybody is welcome to go on and apply for any position, and if they want to contact the hiring supervisor, that’s OK, too.”
