In the 2019-2020 school year, the Copperas Cove ISD Child Nutrition Department will serve nearly 800,000 lunches to students. That does not count breakfast and summer feeding program meals that are also served to students. In the 2018-2019 school year, the total to number of school meals served climbed to 1,134,783.

To celebrate National School Lunch Week, the CCISD Child Nutrition Department held its kickoff event at Martin Walker Elementary with a Taste of Texas Tour. Students visited tables where they were shown different produce items grown in Texas. Students received a passport with pictures and information about each product. They also learned how each item is grown and how they may look when they see them in the grocery stores. The items were showcased on CCISD’s cafeteria menu each day this past week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.