COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School District will allow all students to eat breakfast for free during the 2019-2020 school year.
The board of trustees approved the universal breakfast plan at a meeting last week, according to Copperas Cove ISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd.
Melissa Bryan, the director of the Copperas Cove ISD’s Child Nutrition Services department, supported the plan for universal breakfast. Bryan told Deputy Superintendent Rick Kirkpatrick in a memo that giving all children access to a free breakfast would “make a big impact on the families in our community while making sure that each child begins their day with a well-balanced breakfast.”
According to an estimate submitted to the board of trustees, the school district will have to cover $86,920 in lost revenue to begin serving universal breakfast. The CCISD will apply for reimbursement based on students’ eligibility for free or reduced price meals.
The Killeen Independent School District has already implemented universal breakfast for all its students.
School lunch prices at Cove ISD for next year will also stay the same. Prices for lunch vary depending on the school. Elementary school prices start at $2.50 for a full lunch, are $2.70 at the junior high school and $2.80 at the high school. Reduced price lunches at all locations are set at 40 cents.
The board of trustees also approved the Summer Meal Program, which will serve free breakfast and lunch to students in June and July. Six schools will serve meals in June, while four schools will continue to serve meals in July. Sledd said the school district will serve over 20,000 meals during the two-month program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.