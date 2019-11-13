LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees will vote Thursday on accepting the results of a vote canvass for the Nov. 5 election for three positions on the school board.

Place 3 Trustee Mike Wilburn and Place 4 Trustee and current board president Joan Manning ran unopposed. However, the Place 5 election between Harry L. Byrd and Jeff Gorres was extremely close. Unofficial final election returns showed Gorres ahead by just three votes out of 2,186 ballots cast.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

