Congressman John Carter wanted every cadet graduating from Central Texas College’s Police Academy to carry a few simple thoughts with them as they move on to become police officers.
“Pay attention to the details,” Carter told the 30 cadets graduating Saturday at CTC’s Anderson Campus Center. “Be careful. Take care of yourselves.
“You are our national treasure. You’re important to us. We care about you.”
The 31st District congressman reminded each cadet that how they handle evidence and document a crime scene could be the difference between getting a conviction and watching a criminal go free.
“What you write on a report is going to be before a judge, a jury sometime,” Carter said. “No matter how tired you are, think about it, drink another cup of coffee, and get it right.”
The cadets have been working since January to get through the rigorous physical and mental challenges presented by the academy. Even though they are heading to jobs with police and sheriff’s departments in Bell County, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Temple and other cities and counties, their training is far from over.
“Many more months of field training,” Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd said when asked what academy graduate Eric Woodruff would be facing as he joined the police department. “He must successfully complete that before he is ever on his own.”
Gadd said he was happy to be welcoming Woodruff to the police force.
“It’s a very good feeling for any chief to graduate a new officer from this academy,” Gadd said. “This academy has a very stellar history going back to the ‘70s. We’re very proud to be part of Central Texas College Police Academy.”
Woodruff, 33, is just as happy to be joining the Harker Heights police force.
“I’ve been interested in law enforcement for several years,” Woodruff said. “I actually worked for the Texas Department of Corrections for 10 and a half years prior to coming here and I was ready to make a change.”
Woodruff believes it is his job to both protect and serve his city.
“Being active in the community and being able to assist people in need of help,” Woodruff said.
A standing-room-only crowd of family members and friends cheered each cadet as they received their certificates showing they had finished the academy.
Roger Snow worked as a dispatcher for the Copperas Cove Police Department before joining the academy in hopes of becoming a police officer.
“I always wanted to be a cop,” Snow said, “and finally I decided to take that leap and do it.”
Snow said he’s ready to get started.
“Work starts Monday. I can’t wait.”
The following are the graduates and the department they will be working for:
Jeremy Blattel, Temple Police Department
Richard Bond, Cedar Park Police Department
Jeremy Brannon, Temple Police Department
Rusty Bryant, Temple Fire Department
David Czinder, Temple Police Department
Damion Dixon, Temple Police Department
Dillian Ford, Rockdale Police Department
Jimmy Gasaway, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office
James Griffith, Temple Police Department
Moses Guerrero, Taylor Police Department
Jeremiah Harden, Rockdale Police Department
Josh Kimberly, Cedar Park Police Department
Sarah Meeks, Temple Police Department
Monica Montanez, Dallas-Ft. Worth Airport Police Department
Derek Mungia, Temple Police Department
Meghan Newman, Temple Police Department
Robert Nichols, Llano County Sheriff’s Department
Justin Orr, Copperas Cove Police Department
Damien Parades, Bell County Sheriff’s Department
Jacob Perkins, Temple Police Department
Gregory Pena, Copperas Cove Police Department
Daniel Provencio, Dallas-Ft. Worth Airport Police Department
Natalie Scott, self-sponsored
Kelsi Smith, Bell County Sheriff’s Department
Roger Snow, Copperas Cove Police Department
Amanda Stiles, Temple Police Department
Justin Taylor, Brownwood Police Department
Jason Vriseno, Bell County Sheriff’s Department
Leo Williams, Bell County Sheriff’s Department
Eric Woodruff, Harker Heights Police Department
