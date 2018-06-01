Janet Johnston is known for her generous spirit.
That generosity was recognized May 24 during the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce monthly mixer, when Johnston was surprised with the “Yes” award.
One of the chamber ambassadors, Johnston attends many events, but also steps up whenever she receives a call from the chamber office.
“They ask if I can make cupcakes, or just help out,” Johnston said. “I pretty much always say yes.”
The cupcakes Johnston creates are something special, too, like the dozens on display at Hill Country Rehab when that organization received the chamber’s business of the month designation earlier this year.Each cupcake bore the “Business of the Month” logo, evidence of how much care Johnston puts into her volunteering.
Bobby Starr of Lampasas provided music for the mixer, which took place in a shady parking lot at Brand Financial Services, Ira Brand’s Allstate office.
Brand had an opportunity to give those in attendance an overview of his business. He’s a retired Army veteran who got into insurance after leaving the military in 1993. While the Allstate office has been at its present location for over 20 years, Brand has owned it for 11 years.
Among the June events for the chamber is a ribbon-cutting at Soggy Doggies, 301 W. Business U.S. Highway 190, at noon today, celebrating the business’ first anniversary.
A Coffee and Commerce event is at 8:30 a.m. June 8 at Amy’s Attic, 930 W. Business U.S. Highway 190.
The H-E-B Summer Run to Fun is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 16 at South Park, 2602 Dennis Drive.
