A special baccalaureate service on Sunday drew more than 50 Copperas Cove High School graduates to Lea Ledger Auditorium.
Speakers from local churches and the Copperas Cove Independent School District imparted words of wisdom to the members of the 2018 class.
“[You] have a gift God has placed inside each and every one of you,” said guest speaker Brandon Rex Sanders, a Cove High alumni of the class of 1995. “You’re not born a winner and you’re not born a loser; you’re born a chooser.”
The students attending the event all said they were excited to graduate and see what life has in store for them, but they also said there were things about high school they would miss.
“I am excited for graduation. It’s nerve-wracking but exciting,” Addison Cook, 18, said. “But I am going to miss my friends and teachers, especially Coach Melissa Penny. She is actually who I invited to the banquet on Tuesday.”
Lily Sallfors, 17 is also excited to see what life has in store for her.
“It feels awesome to be graduating, people are already counting the weekends we have left in summer, but I’m still counting the days until we graduate,” Sallfors said. “I am going to be attending Texas State University, and really, I’m going to miss not having to ‘adult.’”
Before the service was over, salutatorian Chris Armstrong had a mission to impart to the assembled students. “I urge you to fulfill God’s overarching mosaic of purpose and livelihood.”
