The Cingergy movie theater in Copperas Cove turns 10 years old Tuesday.
The anniversary celebration runs from Tuesday through Father’s Day on June 16, according to a news release from the company. Cinergy will offer several discounts, including a signature pizza and soft drink for $10, all-you-can-play laser tag for $10 and half-price $20 game cards, according the release.
Cinergy will host an anniversary bash June 15. Kiss FM will broadcast live and have giveaways. Other attractions Saturday include a bounce house, face painting and a balloon artist, according to the release.
Coinciding with the anniversary, Cinergy announced plans for its Phase 2 remodel set to begin fall of 2019. Included in the remodel will be a renovated lobby, expansion of the game floor and new attractions such as ax throwing and virtual reality games, according to the release.
