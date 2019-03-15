The City of Five Hills turns 140 on March 25 and the city is holding a special event to commemorate.
Copperas Cove, which sits on the southern corner of Coryell County, was founded on March 25, 1879, as a ranching and farming community.
The name “Copperas Cove” was inspired by the taste of a local spring water and was amended by residents officially in 1901. Today, with a population of more than 35,000 residents, Cove is considered the largest city in the county.
Some notable people of Cove include R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe, who attended Copperas Cove High School, former Texas State Rep. Suzanna Gratia Hupp and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, one of the first two women ever to complete the U.S. Army Ranger School.
A couple of Cove residents have even gone on to play in major league sports including former Chicago Bears Vontez Duff, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III and retired Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman.
All attended Copperas Cove High School.
Cove’s 140th birthday celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove City Library, 501 S. Main St.
“This wonderful celebration will include the reading of a Proclamation, historical photos on display, storytelling, birthday cake, cookies and juice/punch,” as stated the the city’s Facebook page.
For more information, visit facebook.com/cityofcopperascove.
