After a small chance of rain tonight, the rest of the week is expected to just be cloudy and a bit cooler, according to the forecast available from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
On Monday the skies are expected to be mostly cloudy to begin with before making way for mostly sunny skies as the day goes on. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 70 degrees and a low of 47 degrees. There will also be winds from the southwest reaching between 5 and 10 miles per hour in the afternoon.
Tuesday will also see mostly sunny skies, as well as a high temperature 69 degrees and a low temperature of 43 degrees. Wind speeds are expected to remain low, around 5 miles per hour during the day and reaching up to 10 miles per hour during the night.
The skies will start to get cloudy again Wednesday, and that will cause temperatures to drop throughout the day, with highs only expected to reach 57 degrees and low temperatures around 42 degrees. There is also a 50 percent chance of rain showers overnight Thursday.
The rain chances will continue into Friday, which will see a 60 percent chance of rain during the day and a 50 percent chance of rain during the night. Temperatures will also reach a high of 54 degrees during the day and a low of 42 degrees at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.