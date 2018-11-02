A series of classes offered through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Lampasas will promote independence through healthy aging, according to a news release.
The classes are tailored for those nearing retirement or those retired.
The series, called “Be Well, Live Well,” is offered free of charge to any retirees by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The lively and informative sessions will be delivered in a casual, social atmosphere at Manor at Hancock Park Apartments and at Pecan Creek Apartments. Each session will include a self-assessment, information sharing, goal setting, recipe demonstration and sharing of the dish.
Upon completion of each session, participants will receive materials that extend that session’s goal. Incentives and door prizes are also available.
- Be Well, Live Well session titles are:
- Be Independent: Eat Well
- Be Able: Read the Label
- Be Safe: Eat Safe
- Be Creative: Plan Meals
- Be Fit: Move More
These sessions will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Manor at Hancock Park Apartments, 108 EE Ohnmeiss, Lampasas, beginning Tuesday for five sessions. Classes will also be offered at 11 a.m. on five consecutive Mondays beginning Nov. 19 at the Pecan Creek Apartments Community Room, 205 Riverview Drive, Lampasas.
To register and for more information on this series or other educational events offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife, contact the Lampasas County extension agent, Karen DeZarn, at 512-556-8271, ext. 140 or email at: kjdezarn@ag.tamu.edu.
