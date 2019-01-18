KEMPNER — A chilly morning did not deter about 50 people Saturday who came out with their guns to compete and see who has the best aim.
The second Saturday of every month the Copperas Cove Pistol Club holds its Falling Steel Handgun Match.
The match has three different setups or stages, and during each stage, a shooter has 30 seconds to try to knock down as many targets as possible.
The participants enjoy being able to practice their skills and test those skills against others during the matches which are held on the first, second and fourth Saturday of the month.
Jake Peine and Allyse Tice stopped by while in Copperas Cove visiting family. They live in Midland. They found out about the match and decided it would be something fun to do together.
Peine has participated in matches before, but it was Tice’s first time. They enjoyed themselves.
“It was great to get out and practice and also compete for fun,” Peine said.
Another gentlemen said the first time he picked up a gun and shot it was when he was 15 and in the Boy Scouts. He has been competing in gun competitions for more than 20 years.
The pistol club is a nonprofit that was founded to hold handgun-shooting competitions, promote gun safety and bring shooters together to have fun, improve their skills, and make new friends.
The club is at 3275 Boys Ranch Road in Kempner.
