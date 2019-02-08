A dental business with eight offices in Central Texas has expanded to Copperas Cove.
Members of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce helped welcome ACE Dental with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at its new location at 300 Constitution Drive.
Dr. Aditi Gupta said the ACE Dental office in Killeen has been seeing a number of patients from Copperas Cove over the last few years.
“We really wanted to make it a little bit easier,” Gupta said Monday during the office’s grand opening. “This a good place where people are having less access to dentistry...so that’s how we chose to be here.”
ACE Dental is a family-owned operation that started in Belton and now has nine offices, including locations in Killeen, Harker Heights, and Temple. Gupta said the business may expand even more but their focus right now is providing the best dental care for their patients in Copperas Cove.
Gupta said ACE Dental accepts a wide variety of insurance, including Medicaid.
“From our previous experience at our other offices, there is no one in the area who accepts adult Medicaid because people have to go all the way to Austin,” he said. “I have so many people, when they come to know about our acceptance of adult Medicaid, they’re like super excited, because they don’t want to travel that much.”
ACE Dental CEO Aruhav Chakravarty also believes there will be a strong demand for the services offered by the new office.
He said the Killeen location has drawn patients from Lampasas and other parts of Central Texas over the last two years.
The Copperas Cove location will also offer free dental clinics once or twice a year to help those who don’t have insurance.
Chamber of Commerce Chair Jennifer Cotter welcomed the addition of another new business to the community.
“It is great to add new professionals to Copperas Cove that can provide health services, and accept a wide range of coverages,” Cotter said.
The Copperas Cove office is now accepting appointments for new and returning patients.
More information is available by calling 254- 781-5720 or at www.acedentaloftexas.com.
