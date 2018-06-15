The Youth Advisory Council’s second annual Mother Son Dance originally scheduled for June 9 at the Civic Center was postponed to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 to allow more time to prepare for the event.
A parks employee who coordinates the dance through the Youth Advisory Council group requested that the event be postponed for being behind in the planning phases, according to Joe Brown, director of Parks and Recreation and deputy city manager.
Brown said the employee was recently promoted to oversee aquatic operations in the midst of pool season, with city pools operating from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
“Moving the event will allow for proper planning and execution of this terrific event in conjunction with YAC, while also allowing us to move this event into a window when more folks are here,” Brown said.
Tickets prices are $20 for a couple, and $5 more for an additional son and $10 for an additional mom.
