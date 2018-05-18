When the hardest thing to do is figure out a time to exercise, Anytime Fitness offers round-the-clock options.
Members and potential new members had a chance to learn about the facility during an open house Saturday.
Located in the Five Hills shopping center, “Most of the time the gym is not crowded,” said Sabrina Collins, general manager. “We have people come in and out throughout the day,”
The center is for the everyday adult, with children not allowed in the facility.
“It’s a smaller gym with a nice atmosphere,” said member Gita Samooj. “This is like the olive garden of gyms. It is like a big family.”
Samooj and her daughter joined Anytime Fitness in December. They typically spend one to two hours at the gym. Samooj’s daughter brought a friend to the open house.
“We provide everything you might need,” Collins said.
Open house walk-ins received a tour of the fitness center. Collins explained the gym’s services and the special enrollment rate.
Cardio equipment includes a Jacobs ladder, rowing machines, and cardio machines with built-in TVs. The functional training area has battle ropes, plyometric boxes, and a total body resistance station. CrossFit members have access to rogue fitness, which is American-made strength and conditioning equipment.
During the open house, personal trainers taught free 30-minute classes. Bianca O’Neil conducted yoga classes outside, while George Chapman led circuit training classes inside.
“People love the classes because we have likable and motivated trainers. They are both different,” Collins said.
O’Neil and Chapman use fitness assessments to build a rapport with members. The assessment includes measurements and photos, and help trainers get to know a new member’s personal goals and limitations.
“The club is more about giving back to members as much as we can,” said O’Neil.
Collins plans to host open houses at Anytime Fitness every month. The facility is also available for events.
More information is available by calling 254-518-4188 or emailing copperascovetx@anytimefitness.com.
