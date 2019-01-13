Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $734.7 million in sales tax allocations in January, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $1.84 million in sales tax revenue, a 4.34 percent increase from January 2018’s allocation, the release stated.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 3.6 percent increase from the allocations distributed in January 2018, with special purpose taxing districts receiving the biggest increase of 15.4 percent from last year.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.59 million in sales tax allocations in January, an increase of 2.88 percent from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $538,768, a 1.12 percent increase from January 2018.
Nolanville also saw a sales tax percentage increase, receiving $58,311 in January, a 15.73 percent increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $1.79 million, a 3.82 percent increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $359,494, an 10.45 percent decrease from last January’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $202,927 for a 1.54 percent increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 4.63 percent decrease in January allocations from last year; it is set to receive $373,323.
Gatesville saw a 20.89 percent decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $205,362 in January.
