I have talked in this space quite a bit about pole vaulting, and for good reason — learning that incredible sport not only helped me get back in shape, but also changed my life.
Back in January, I went to the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nev., the largest event of its kind in the country. Pretty much anybody and everybody in the world of pole vaulting attends this three-day extravaganza of meetings, workshops, training sessions, exhibitions and competitions.
Attendees include young school kids from all over the country, collegiate vaulters, renowned coaches, former and current Olympians, world champions, world-record holders...and regular old-timers like me.
I sat 50 feet from the great Bob Seagren, the 1968 Olympic champion, as he delivered the keynote address during opening ceremonies. I ate breakfast one day with a guy named Simon Arkell, a two-time Olympian from Australia, and I met and shook hands with dozens of other world-class athletes from all over, including 79-year-old Masters world-record holder Don Isett of Texas.
Talk about feeling out of place.
At first, it was pretty intimidating to be there, but by the time the Masters competition got underway the second day, and I was actually holding my own for a while in a grouping of 13 senior vaulters from my age division on pit no. 10,
I started to relax and have a good time.
Before I went out with three misses at 8-feet, 1-inch — nearly made that third attempt! — I had set a new personal record height.
It was a long way from October 2017, when I drove one Sunday morning from my house just outside Copperas Cove down to Austin, slid into the passenger side of my friend Bubba’s silver Genesis sedan, and headed to my first training session in New Braunfels, where a guy named Kris Allison runs Lone Star Pole Vaulting.
There have been plenty of ups and downs (no pun intended), as I battled various injuries while working to get myself back in some sort of reasonable physical condition, at the same time as I was trying to learn to run with a long fiberglass pole and propel my out-of-shape self through the air.
At various times, I’ve strained my elbows, sprained my shoulder, pulled a calf muscle (twice), and torn my left-side adductors (groin muscle). That last injury was a good one, sidelining me for 10 weeks. I’ve also gotten myself back in the best shape I’ve been in at least a decade, lost around 30 pounds, and competed in several big meets, including the Texas Senior Games and the Oklahoma Senior Games, where I won a gold medal and qualified for the National Senior Games in Albuquerque in June.
For me, pole vaulting has meant a second chance to be athletic, to participate again in sports, to make friends with like-minded people, to challenge myself, to feel alive and active again. Like I said, it’s not only changed my life for the better physically, but mentally, as well.
What is your passion?
What makes you feel alive, and gives you a reason to get up in the morning? What is something that will motivate you to work out?
Maybe it’s nothing anywhere near as challenging as Masters track and field. You don’t have to want to run a marathon, or climb Mount Everest. It doesn’t have to be anything sports-related at all.
It could be that nagging lower back pain you’d like to get rid of; increasing problems with joint stability and balance; chasing the grandkids around more often; losing a little weight and just generally feeling better; other health concerns.
Whatever the issue, exercise is a great way to start — and it certainly can’t hurt anything. Send me an e-mail and let me know what’s going on. Whatever it is, we’ll find a way to fix it.
Let me hear from you.
John Clark is a longtime central Texas resident, and a certified National Academy of Sports Medicine personal trainer with a specialty in senior fitness. His column appears each Friday, and readers are invited to send questions to johnhenrytrainer@gmail.com. For more information on health and fitness, go to www.fossilfit.net.
