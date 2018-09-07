Child care facilities are abundant in Central Texas. Most quality day care centers are at full capacity.
We Care Learning Academy in Temple reached its limit in four months after opening in October 2016, enrolling more than 100 children and established a waitlist.
After asking parents where to open the next academy, Sheena Taylor and Kayla Cook officially took over Little Learners day care in Copperas Cove in January.
Taylor and Cook co-own the academy. The second academy opened Aug. 20.
It is licensed to care for 105 students. Currently, 17 slots are filled. Ages 0 to 12 are welcome.
The academy has two nurseries and two toddler classrooms. Each room has a daily schedule.
The building is licensed for 18 prekindergarten students and 22 kindergarten students. Their weekly schedules are available for parents.
“We have a stay-at-home mother that enrolled her son. He starts school next year. She wanted him to get used to learning in a classroom setting with others,” Taylor said.
The registration fee is $50 per child and $25 per sibling. However, registration fees are waved for September 2018.
Weekly prices vary from $105 to $135 and are based on the child’s age group. Fee include meals and snacks. Formula is provided for infants. Meals are prepared on-site.
The Copperas Cove location at 903 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is open from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
BWC learning academy primarily uses social media to stay in touch with parents and caregivers.
The Copperas Cove Facebook page is “Because We Care Learning Academy 2.”
Throughout the day, co-owners, director and manager update the page and respond to messages.
For more information on prices and programs, contact staff at 254-518-6777 and bwclcove@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.