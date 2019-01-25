On Jan. 18, Crystal Bardowell opened Crafty Finds early for Mommy & Mini Crafty Time.
Christina “Dizziy” Grahn, a vendor, brought her grandchildren and Elis Rogers brought her sons.
The handmade boutique is a refurbished clothing store on Georgetown Road off Business U.S. Highway 190.
Crafty Finds is home to causal crafters and vendors who are not ready to open their own stores.
The store gave Grahn an outlet for her crafts.
The Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the store Nov. 7 with owners Bardowell and Natacha Giles.
“The hand-print craft is geared toward younger kids from 9 months to 2 yeard old,” Bardowell said.
A reoccurring class is at 10 a.m. every third Wednesday.
Participants pay $5 a print, $7 for two prints on one page and $1 extra for a print on a pot holder.
Mommy & Mini is a good opportunity for parents and caretakers to watch their children create art with their hand and footprints.
Next month’s print themes are Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and spring.
Mommy & Mini Crafty Time is not the only monthly class. Crafty Finds offers a variety of children and adult classes throughout the month.
Children classes are the second Friday and third Saturday of the month. Adult classes are the first Thursday and last Saturday of the month with themed events in between.
“Customers enjoy consistency and schedules. We advertise classes two months in advance,” Caldwell said.
The store’s schedule is posted online at facebook.com/GilesCraftyFinds and a biweekly white board calendar in the storefront.
Leftover materials are placed in a Craft Class Bag bin that customers can purchase for $5 each.
Unsold materials are used in future projects. Nothing goes to waste.
Class attendance is growing, but the store can only seat about six people at a time.
Bardowell and Giles are exploring the use of their backyard for messier projects as well as a collaboration with the Copperas Cove Public Library.
Craft guest instructors and businesses interested in doing a class or being a vendor can contact Crafty Finds at craftyfinds@gmail.com and 254-415-8131.
