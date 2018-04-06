While BPL Plasma’s Copperas Cove location has been open at 396 Town Square since Jan. 29, the official ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning.
Members of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and other dignitaries gathered for the ceremony in front of the facility.
Greg Johnson, center manager, took large scissors in hand to cut the thick red ribbon.
The Copperas Cove site is BPL Plasma’s 41st center, having a capacity of 49 beds.
Hours of operation for plasma donations are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information is available by calling 254-863-6342.
