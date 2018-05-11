Many people only dream of the next adventure in their lives.
Shannon and Jonathan Caylor have already embarked on theirs.
As Shannon Caylor, an Army captain with Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Division, approaches her military retirement in June, she was looking for a place where adults could have as much fun as kids.
Camp Caylor, on U.S. Highway 190 west of Copperas Cove, is the result of that search. A grand opening took place in early April.
The Caylors also own Party Buz Rides.
Camp Caylor is an “adult day camp” where families can come and enjoy some good old-fashioned fun, according to Shannon Caylor.
“I came up with the idea in Lampasas,” Shannon Caylor said. While the location there didn’t work out, she and Jonathan looked at eight other properties before settling on the current site.
Shannon Caylor liked the building where the bar is located, a quonset hut-style structure. “It reminded me of a wine barrel,” she said.
Construction is not quite complete on the building, she added. “There’s supposed to be a tap on the front.”
Shannon Caylor’s motivation for starting Camp Caylor was to give people a chance to get back to the kind of fun they enjoyed as kids. “I like to go on the bounce house,” she said.
She recognizes the irony in being a CID agent and opening a bar. Jonathan Caylor works at Fort Hood as a civilian police officer.
“We’re both cops, and we opened a bar,” Shannon Caylor said with a laugh.
In addition to the bar, where a variety of brews, ciders and wines are served — with names like Conspiracy Theory, Lux Mundi, Hung Jury and Sasquatch — Camp Caylor features pavilions that can be rented for parties, and a stage for live performances.
Food trucks come out on weekends, selling their specialties to those who might be out playing a game of chess with giant pieces, tetherball or just enjoying a leisurely afternoon.
“Everything I have in my house, I brought out here,” Shannon Caylor said. The Equipment Check-Out building has horseshoes, cornhole, and other games that can be checked out for free to enjoy on the grounds.
On the Party Buz Ride side, in operation for two years, the Caylors offer groups a chance to have a party on wheels. A 1995 school bus has been painted on the outside with a tie-dye theme, and inside boasts disco balls, black light and music.
A newer limo bus offers a more sophisticated option, popular with bachelorette parties and the like, Shannon Caylor said.
In the bar, Shannon’s mother, Linda Walker, helps serve the customers. She’s rightfully proud of her daughter, and optimistic about the new endeavor.
“Shannon has said more than once: she can’t wait to see people smile when they see her coming,” Walker said, rather than being afraid of her in her official Army capacity.
Shannon Caylor sums up her motivation for Camp Caylor and Party Buz Rides: “Why should the kids have all the fun?”
