Camp Caylor wine and beer yard is hosting camp scrapping every Wednesday in September. Camp Caylor is a camp for adults in Copperas Cove on 146 Country Road 4814.
Shannon and Jonathan Caylor celebrated their grand opening Tuesday.
The veteran-owned camp offers a variety of services, a weekly event schedule and merit badges. Interested adults can join Camp Caylor Troop 146.
Troop members receive a red sash personalized with sparkles. Merit badges are earned through participation. Caylor ordered scrap booking badges for the weekly craft.
Normally, the camp is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, but the Copperas Cove Independent School District releases students at 3:15 p.m. CCISD students went back to school Aug. 15. While children are at school, the camp will open at 1 p.m. to give parents time to socialize and craft.
Camp scrapping is a free weekly event that offers people a place to focus on their creativity and preserve memories. All adults are welcome. It is not a parent-only event.
Participants should bring their own supplies. The weekly goal is one page per week.
Scrapping preserves personal and family history in a book, box or card. Most contain photos with themed backgrounds.
Caylor started scrapping after her son was born in 2001. She unintentionally stopped in 2010.
“My son is a senior this year, and I was going through his stuff to get ready for a graduation party. I noticed I hadn’t finished past third grade,” said Shannon Caylor, camp owner.
Caylor’s scrapping theme is school years. She wants to complete her son’s scrapbook and work on her daughter’s book.
Weekly attendance will determine whether Caylor continues camp scrapping in October. The wine and beer yard serves alcohol, nonacholic drinks and food.
For camp schedules and events, go to www.facebook.com/campcaylor.
